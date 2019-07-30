White Castle giving away 1 million sliders via Uber Eats to celebrate ‘Harold & Kumar’s epic journey’

White Castle is giving away 1 million of its most famous original sliders via Uber Eats to mark the 15th anniversary of the cult classic film, “Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle."

Starting July 30, White Castle and Uber Eats are giving away 10 free original sliders per customer with any $10 purchase through the Uber Eats app using promo code 1MILLIONSLIDERS.

The “slider-tunity” will end once 1 million sliders have been given away, or on Aug. 31, 2019.

The fast-food chain is also celebrating the 15th anniversary of the cult classic film, “Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle” with a new Harold & Kumar meal reflecting pricing from 2004 when the film was released.

The Harold & Kumar meal is inspired by the protagonists’ go-to meal, including 30 sliders, five orders of French fries, and four Cherry Cokes for $23.40.

“In 2004, we learned of a daring and arduous trip that two fans took to fulfill their Cravings,” said Lisa Ingram, CEO at White Castle, in a press release. “Today, we’re happy to partner with Uber Eats to take our delivery capabilities to an entirely new level and make sure we’re meeting customer needs where and when they arrive.”

“We’re thrilled to offer one million White Castle sliders to customers to celebrate Harold & Kumar’s epic journey,” said Dennis Seydel, head of marketing for U.S. and Canada, Uber Eats. “We’re excited to partner with White Castle to deliver eaters this innovative and playful trip down memory lane.