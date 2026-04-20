Who is John Ternus? Apple taps UPenn grad as next CEO after Tim Cook steps down

The Brief Tim Cook will become Apple’s executive chairman and John Ternus will take over as CEO on Sept. 1, 2026. Cook will work with Ternus through the summer to ensure a smooth transition, according to Apple. Arthur Levinson will become lead independent director and Ternus will join the board.



Tim Cook will step down as Apple’s CEO and become executive chairman of the board, while John Ternus, currently senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will take over as chief executive officer on Sept. 1, 2026, according to Apple Newsroom.

Getty Images

Leadership changes at the top of Apple

What we know:

The Apple board unanimously approved the leadership transition, which is set to take effect at the start of September. Cook will remain CEO through the summer and work closely with Ternus to ensure a smooth handover, according to the company.

Ternus, who has spent nearly his entire career at Apple, said, "I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward. Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor."

Cook said, "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor."

Arthur Levinson, who has served as Apple’s non-executive chairman for 15 years, will become lead independent director.

Ternus will also join the board of directors on Sept. 1, 2026.

Cook’s legacy and Ternus’s background

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: Tim Cook attends as Apple kicks off its 50th anniversary celebrations with special Alicia Keys performance at Apple Grand Central on March 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Apple)

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple’s market value grew from about $350 billion to $4 trillion, and the company’s yearly revenue nearly quadrupled.

Cook oversaw the launch of major products like Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro, and expanded Apple’s presence to more than 200 countries and territories.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has played a key role in the development of products like iPad, AirPods, iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch.

John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering at Apple Inc., during an Apple event in New York, US, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Apple Inc. this week unveiled a slate of new products, including the $599 MacBook Neo - its first true low-e Expand

He led the introduction of new product lines and helped drive Apple’s innovation in hardware, materials, and sustainability.

Ternus holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

During his time at Apple, Ternus’s team introduced advancements in reliability, durability, and repairability, as well as new materials like recycled aluminum and 3-D printed titanium.

The board’s perspective

Arthur Levinson said, "Tim’s unprecedented and outstanding leadership has transformed Apple into the world’s best company. He’s introduced groundbreaking products and services time and again, and his integrity and values are infused into everything Apple does."

Cook expressed gratitude for Levinson’s leadership, saying, "I want to thank Art for the incredible work he has done leading the board of directors for the past 15 years. I have always found his advice to be invaluable and I appreciate his thoughtfulness and his unwavering dedication to the company."

What we don't know:

Apple has not announced any changes to its product strategy or future plans as part of this leadership transition. Details about any additional executive team changes or new initiatives under Ternus have not been shared.