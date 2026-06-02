2 children hit by car while riding bikes in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood: police

The Brief Two children were hit by a car while riding their bikes in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood on Tuesday, June 2. Both children were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and the crash appears to have been an accident.



Two children are recovering in the hospital after police say they were hit by a car while riding their bikes at the corner of Benner and Oakland streets in the Mayfair neighborhood on Tuesday, June 2.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene at the corner of Benner and Oakland streets for reports of a crash Tuesday evening.

Police say a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old were riding their bikes when they were hit by a car.

The crash happened at an intersection without a stop sign or traffic signal, according to police.

Both children were conscious when they were taken to St. Chris Hospital and are expected to be okay, according to police.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

Police say the crash appears to have been an accident and there is no indication of wrongdoing by the driver.

Police have not released the names of the children or the driver. No charges have been announced.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided the exact conditions of the children or any further details about the driver or the circumstances leading up to the crash.