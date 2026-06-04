NJ man charged with arson, attempted murder for fires at apartment, workplace

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The Brief Taquan Ayers of Gloucester County has been charged in connection with a string of arsons across Camden County. Officials say Ayers set his apartment on fire, before driving to his job, setting his car on fire and trying to set his office on fire. Ayers also allegedly threatened his coworkers and locked one in an office for several minutes.



A Camden County man was charged on Thursday with a string of arson attacks at his home and workplace within minutes of each other.

What we know:

Taquan Ayers of Gloucester Township was charged with multiple counts of arson and attempted murder, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Timeline:

The first fire was at the Cherrywood Apartments on Little Gloucester Road shortly before noon Thursday. Firefighters found Ayers' apartment on fire, and were able to put it out before it spread to other apartments.

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Minutes later, around 12:03 p.m., crews responded to another fire at Oaks Integrated Care in Winslow Township, where Ayers worked as a registered nurse. There, firefighters found Ayers' car on fire. Police arrested Ayers at the care facility.

Dig deeper:

When detectives began investigating, they found security footage from the apartment building. In the video, police say Ayers can be seen with a gas can shortly before the fire started.

At the other fire, investigators said that Ayers intentionally set his car on fire, before walking into the care center, again armed with a gas can. There in the lobby, police said Ayers doused the floor and unsuccessfully tried to light it. According to officials, Ayers also threatened several of his coworkers and even locked one in an office for several minutes, before eventually walking out and surrendering to police.

Why you should care:

There were no reported injuries at either scene.

What's next:

Ayers is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility, awaiting a detention hearing.

What you can do:

Investigators are still looking into both fires, and asked anyone with information to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the Gloucester Township Police Department and the Winslow Township Police Department.