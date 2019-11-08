Wild turkeys roam retirement community in New Jersey

As he makes his way to his shed each day, John Magsamen is typically not by himself. He said he has counted about 35 wild turkeys hanging out in his backyard.

The turkeys have taken over Holiday City, a small retirement community in Toms River. Residents say the birds wander from house to house during the day and sometimes at night doing as they please. And at times aggressively so.

John Petrucelli's pickup truck is apparently a frequent target. He said the turkeys peck at it so much that it a dent.

The community board has reached out to state fish and game officials for guidance on how best to deal with turkeys. And as they await that directive, the turkeys are there to stay.

