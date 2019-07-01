Wildwood Crest reopens for swimming after treatment center malfunction forced closures

The Mayor of Wildwood Crest says the ocean has been reopened to swimmers after a malfunction at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority’s Seven-Mile Treatment Center has forced closures Monday..

Acting in coordination with New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Cape May County Department of Health, people were not allowed in the ocean out of an abundance of caution until Tuesday morning.

The affected areas were Miami Avenue through Jefferson Avenue, Wildwood Crest, according to Mayor Don Cabrera. Cabrera thanked the public for their patience after the town was given the all clear.

According to officials, Cape May County MUA realized Monday the last of three phases in its wastewater treatment system failed to engage sometime Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. This triggered the closure of the ocean in a one-mile radius.

Cape May County Department of Health officials expect to have water quality test results Tuesday, July 2, in the morning. If tests results come back within acceptable limits, the water will reopen.

