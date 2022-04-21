Wilmington school administrator charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

article

A school administrator has been arrested after he was allegedly found with child sexual abuse material of young girls.

William Ushler, an administrator at Tower Hill School in Wilmington, Delaware, has been charged with five counts of dealing in child sexual abuse material.

Police say the 53-year-old’s email account was flagged after "images depicting nudity" were detected in August 2019 and March 2022.

Two emails included an image of a nude young girl about 14-15 years old in a bedroom, police say. Another young girl about 13-15 years old was allegedly found in a third email.

Police say three more images of nude young girls were also found on Ushler’s iPhone after Delaware Child Predator Task Force conducted a search warrant at his house.

Ushler is currently in custody on $250,000 cash bail.