Expand / Collapse search

NJ SNOWFALL TOTALS: Winter storm drops a foot of snow on parts of New Jersey

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated January 4, 2022 5:31AM
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY

New Jersey snowfall

A winter storm brought more than a foot of snow in parts of southern New Jersey. (Video by Marc Carpenter via Storyful)

JERSEY CITY - A winter storm dumped a significant amount of snow on the Mid-Atlantic states on Monday, with some parts of New Jersey getting more than a foot of accumulation. 

The National Weather Service had posted a winter storm warning for much of the southern coast of New Jersey, running from Cape May all the way to Toms River in Ocean County. The warning has since expired. 

On Sunday night ahead of the storm, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties were under a state of emergency Sunday.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

In Cape May County, Ocean City reported 14 inches and Wildwood got just over 11 inches as of Monday evening. In Ocean County, Little Egg Harbor Township saw 13 inches and Barnegat Township reported just over 10 inches. In Atlantic County, Absecon got 13 inches and Mays Landing got 11 inches.

But communities further inland — some even in the same county as places that got blanketed — got strikingly little snow. For example, Tukahoe in Cape May County reported just 2 inches of snow and Jackson in Ocean County got less than half an inch. 

Schmidt_Snowfall_NJ

The snow blankets a street in Ocean County, N.J., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (FOX 5 NY Photo by Linda Schmidt)

A Coastal Flood Advisory, which means minor tidal flooding is expected, is in effect for several New Jersey counties for part of Tuesday.

"Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways," the National Weather Service said. "At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways."

RELATED: U.S. air travel nightmare continues

New Jersey Snowfall Totals

 Atlantic County

 Egg Harbor Twp.              13.5 in   0730 PM 01/03   Public               

 Estell Manor                 13.3 in   0400 PM 01/03   Public               

 Absecon                      13.0 in   0343 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Northfield                   12.4 in   0530 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 3 NE Hamilton Twp            12.0 in   0300 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 1 NNE Somers Point           11.4 in   0405 PM 01/03   Public               

 Galloway Twp                 11.2 in   0500 PM 01/03   Public               

 Mays Landing                 11.0 in   0527 PM 01/03   Broadcast Media      

 Somers Point                 11.0 in   0420 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 1 E Mays Landing             10.0 in   0252 PM 01/03   Public               

 Corbin City                  9.8 in    0644 PM 01/03   Public               

 Atlantic City International  9.5 in    0100 PM 01/03   ASOS                 

 1 ESE Egg Harbor Twp.        9.5 in    0345 PM 01/03   Public               

 Hammonton                    8.5 in    0300 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Pleasantville                7.3 in    0103 PM 01/03   Broadcast Media      

 Brigantine                   6.5 in    0300 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter 

Burlington County

 1 ESE Leisuretowne           2.8 in    0120 PM 01/03   NWS Employee         

 1 WNW South Jersey Regional  1.2 in    0544 PM 01/03   NWS Employee         

 Mount Holly WFO              0.6 in    0100 PM 01/03   Official NWS Obs     

Camden County

 Winslow Twp                  5.5 in    0130 PM 01/03   Public               

 1 WSW Lindenwold             4.0 in    0300 PM 01/03   Public               

 1 SW Pine Hill               4.0 in    1200 PM 01/03   Public               

 Gloucester Twp               3.8 in    0300 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Lindenwold                   3.5 in    0215 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Cherry Hill                  3.0 in    0103 PM 01/03   Public               

 Haddon Heights               1.6 in    1227 PM 01/03   Public               

 Bellmawr                     1.3 in    1200 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

Cape May County

 Ocean City                   14.0 in   0522 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Seaville                     13.0 in   0643 PM 01/03   Public               

 Petersburg                   12.5 in   0427 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Cape May                     11.5 in   0500 PM 01/03   Public               

 Villas                       11.5 in   0426 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Wildwood Crest               11.5 in   0628 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Ocean View                   11.3 in   0147 PM 01/03   Public               

 Wildwood                     11.3 in   0600 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 North Cape May               10.3 in   0200 PM 01/03   Public               

 Marmora                      9.7 in    0100 PM 01/03   Public               

 1 SE Marmora                 9.0 in    0500 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Cape May Court House         8.2 in    1240 PM 01/03   Public               

 North Wildwood               8.0 in    0400 PM 01/03   Public               

 Green Creek                  6.0 in    1139 AM 01/03   Amateur Radio        

 Tuckahoe                     2.0 in    0930 AM 01/03   Broadcast Media 

Cumberland County

 Port Norris                  10.7 in   0501 PM 01/03   Public               

 Newport                      6.0 in    0330 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Cedarville                   5.5 in    0200 PM 01/03   Public               

 Bridgeton                    5.0 in    0400 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter       

Gloucester County

 Newfield                     6.5 in    0520 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Franklinville                5.5 in    0330 PM 01/03   Public               

 Williamstown                 5.3 in    0248 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Washington Twp               5.0 in    0100 PM 01/03   Public               

 Greenwich Twp                4.5 in    0250 PM 01/03   Public               

 Mantua                       4.0 in    0100 PM 01/03   Public               

 Glassboro                    3.4 in    1127 AM 01/03   Public               

 West Deptford Twp            3.4 in    0200 PM 01/03   Public                

Ocean County

 Little Egg Harbor Twp        13.2 in   0400 PM 01/03   Public               

 Barnegat Twp                 10.1 in   0314 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Manahawkin                   9.0 in    0620 PM 01/03   Public               

 Tuckerton                    8.5 in    0400 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Beach Haven                  7.0 in    0550 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 1 NNE Beach Haven            6.0 in    0200 PM 01/03   Public               

 Forked River                 6.0 in    0405 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Waretown                     5.5 in    0230 PM 01/03   Public               

 1 SSE Stafford Twp.          5.0 in    1230 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Bayville                     4.0 in    0300 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Stafford Twp.                4.0 in    1111 AM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Manchester Twp               3.9 in    0400 PM 01/03   Public               

 2 SSE Stafford Twp.          3.5 in    1100 AM 01/03   Public               

 1 E Forked River             3.0 in    0100 PM 01/03   Public               

 Toms River                   2.0 in    0254 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Brick                        1.8 in    0400 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter      

 Lanoka Harbor                1.7 in    1003 AM 01/03   Public               

 1 N Toms River               1.0 in    0401 PM 01/03   Public               

 Lakewood Twp                 0.5 in    0153 PM 01/03   Public               

 Jackson                      0.3 in    0300 PM 01/03   Trained Spotter     