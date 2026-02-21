LIVE| Blizzard Warning in Coastal NJ: How much is it going to snow in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware?

The Brief Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Atlantic coastal New Jersey and Delaware. Winter Storm Warnings now cover much of New Jersey, Delaware and portions of southeastern Pennsylvania. 12–18 inches of snow likely across much of the region, with higher totals near the coast.



A significant winter storm is expected to bring widespread heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions to the Philadelphia region Sunday into Monday, with forecasters increasing confidence in major impacts.

What we know:

Blizzard Warnings are now in effect for Atlantic coastal New Jersey and Delaware.

Winter Storm Warnings cover the remaining counties of New Jersey and Delaware, along with portions of southeastern Pennsylvania.

Snow is expected to begin Sunday morning and continue through Monday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Percent Chance of 6" Snow or More: Sunday Morning through Monday Afternoon (NWS)

Snow totals

Philadelphia metro area: 12–18 inches likely

Atlantic coastal New Jersey: 18–24 inches possible

Northern and western portions of the region: 8–12 inches

Heaviest accumulations are focused across New Jersey and adjacent areas of southeastern Pennsylvania and northern Delaware.

Snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour or greater are possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Precipitation may begin as rain near and southeast of I-95 before tr

Wind and coastal impacts

Strong northeast winds will increase Sunday and persist into Monday.

Coastal gusts up to 55 mph

Inland gusts up to 40 mph

Blowing and drifting snow is expected, especially near the coast, where blizzard conditions could make travel very difficult to impossible.

A Coastal Flood Watch remains in effect for Atlantic coastal New Jersey and Delaware from 9 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Moderate coastal flooding is possible, with one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas. Locally major impacts cannot be ruled out.

What this means for Philadelphia

Philadelphia is in the zone for significant snowfall, with projections around 12–18 inches.

Snow is expected to impact the Monday morning commute and potentially the Monday evening commute.

Snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and gusty winds are expected to cause widespread travel disruptions.

Timeline

Sunday morning:

Precipitation begins developing across the region. Some areas near and southeast of I-95 may start as rain before changing to snow by late morning or early afternoon.

Sunday afternoon:

Snow becomes steadier from north to south. Accumulations begin increasing across southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Sunday evening through early Monday morning:

Heaviest snowfall expected. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, with locally higher rates possible. Strong winds increase, especially near the coast, leading to blowing and drifting snow and sharply reduced visibility.

Monday morning commute:

Snow-covered roads, poor visibility and gusty winds likely to cause significant travel disruptions.

Monday afternoon:

Snow tapers off from west to east, though lingering impacts and blowing snow may continue.

Monday evening:

Cleanup continues. Additional minor coastal flooding may be possible during subsequent high tide cycles.

Why you should care:

Widespread moderate to major impacts are likely with this storm, with the potential for extreme impacts along portions of the Atlantic coast.

Travel could become very difficult to impossible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Residents are urged to complete preparations Saturday, avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm hours and monitor updated forecasts.

