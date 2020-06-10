Wolf provides guidance on return of school, recreational sports leagues

article

With all of Pennsylvania now in the yellow or green phase of the state's reopening plan, officials are extending further guidance on how school sports leagues and recreational teams can safely return to play.

Gov. Tom Wolf's office on Wednesday said schools under the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association (PISAA) can resume voluntary sports-related workouts.

Before schools allow athletes to return, the state says institutions must develop an approved athletic health and safety plan. The plan must align with the Department of Education's guidance and be posted to the school's website.

Gatherings of all participants, including players, athletic staff, officials and spectators are limited to 25 in the yellow phase areas. Meanwhile, green phase counties are permitted to 250 people or 50 percent capacity.

It is requested that coaches and other adults personnel wear face coverings. Players must also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before practices and games. All participants must follow safe hygiene and social distancing practices, avoid unnecessary physical contact, and clean and disinfect equipment and facilities.

College-level sports - including school team and intermural teams - may also resume after devising a health plan in accordance with the state's regulation on postsecondary programs.

It is advised that participants and spectators in both yellow phase and green phase counties follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and hygiene. Teams are encouraged to stagger drop-off and pick-up times at outdoor locations and designate entrances and exits to facilities.

More information on the state's expanded guidance can be found here.

