Woman, 60, dies after being pulled from Philadelphia house fire: officials

Firefighters say a 60-year-old woman is dead after she was pulled from a house fire in Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to a property on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue around 5 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Officials say a 60-year-old woman was found in the burning home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was placed under control shortly after firefighters responded.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.