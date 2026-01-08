Woman, 60, dies after being pulled from Philadelphia house fire: officials
PHILADELPHIA - Firefighters say a 60-year-old woman is dead after she was pulled from a house fire in Philadelphia early Thursday morning.
What we know:
Firefighters were called to a property on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue around 5 a.m. for reports of a fire.
Officials say a 60-year-old woman was found in the burning home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire was placed under control shortly after firefighters responded.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.