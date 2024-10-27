Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 69, fatally struck by car in South Philly: police

Published  October 27, 2024 9:49pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - A 69-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car in South Philadelphia Sunday night. 

According to police, a white Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on the 300 block of Oregon Avenue and proceeded through a green light when the car struck a 69-year-old woman who had entered the intersection unexpectedly.

Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 7:00 p.m.


 