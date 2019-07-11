Woman claims Taco Bell left ‘doorknob’ in her nachos

A woman who ordered nachos from a Taco Bell on the Fourth of July got a little more than she could handle in her food.

Eve Saint, of Fishkill, New York, shared a photo on Facebook that night claiming the fast-food joint left a “doorknob” in her nachos. The photo showed what looked like a handle covered in cheese, sauce and bits of meat.

Some comments stated the photo looked fake, but Saint said she’d waited in “the drive through for 45 mins and I’m the only one who got a door knob.”

Saint said she later found out the item was a handle from a nacho cheese pump that somehow made its way into her food.

When Saint tried to complain to Taco Bell, she was told that couldn’t happen and was hung up on. It took her several tries before she was able to get someone who took her claim seriously.

In a statement, Taco Bell said it was investigating the incident.

“We take this very seriously. The franchisee that owns and operates this location is looking into this matter and strives to make things right with the customer,” it said.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.