Woman describes waking up ‘all alone’ on ‘pitch black’ Air Canada plane after crew disembarked

A woman described waking up “all alone” on a “pitch black” Air Canada aircraft after a flight to Toronto earlier this month, prompting the airline to launch an investigation into the incident.

"I think I'm having a bad dream bc like seriously how is this happening!!?!" passenger Tiffani Adams recounted in a Facebook post by her friend, Deanna Noel-Dale, on June 19.

Adams said she fell asleep “probably less than halfway” through her short 1.5-hour flight.

“I wake up around midnight (few hours after flight landed) freezing cold still strapped in my seat in complete darkness (I’m talking pitch black),” she wrote. “As someone with an anxiety disorder as is I can tell you how terrifying this was.”

Adams wrote that after she woke up, she called Noel-Dale to try to explain what happened, but her phone died.

“My phone dies..I’m trying to focus on my breathing and control my panic attack while I attempt to charge my phone by plugging into every USB port I could find..no luck bc when they shut the aircraft down there is no power whatsoever,” she recounted. “I now have to use washroom and that’s also no picnic when you can’t see a thing and are tryin to keep yourself calm..since I can’t charge my phone to call for help I’m full on panicking bc I want off this nightmare asap.”

She then found the "walky talky thingys in the cockpit," which also didn't work.

“I was so overjoyed when I found a flashlight in the cockpit,” Adams wrote.

After no one saw the "sos signals" she made by shining the flashlight out the window, she unbolted a cabin door. Facing a steep drop to the tarmac, she leaned out of the aircraft and called out to a ground crew, who got her out.

The passenger wrote that Air Canada personnel asked if she was OK and whether she would like a limo and hotel, but she declined the offer. She said airline representatives apologized and said they would investigate.

“Air Canada called Monday and Tuesday both people again ask me to repeat what happened apologize for my inconvenience and say they will do an investigation bc they have checks in place that should prevent people from being locked on the aircraft at night,” she wrote.

"I haven't got much sleep since the reoccurring night terrors and waking up anxious and afraid I'm alone locked up someplace dark," Adams wrote.

Air Canada said in a Facebook response to the post that it was surprised to hear the story and "very concerned," asking Adams to send a private message with her flight details.

"We'll take a look into it," the airline wrote.

Air Canada confirmed that the incident took place and said it’s looking into how crew members could have disembarked from a plane without noticing a sleeping passenger who was left behind.

The airline declined to comment on its disembarking procedures or how the passenger might have been overlooked.

"We are still reviewing this matter so we have no additional details to share, but we have followed up with the customer and remain in contact with her," Air Canada told the Associated Press.

A spokesperson for Air Canada also confirmed to Fox News on Sunday they remain in contact with the customer, but are still investigating what allegedly happened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.