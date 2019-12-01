Woman dies after fire in South Philadelphia home

article

One woman has died after a fire broke out in a home in South Philadelphia.

Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of South Clarion Street Sunday night, just before 9:45.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze at the dwelling.

According to authorities, after the fire was out, firefighters found an 84-year-old woman inside the building.

The woman was transported to Jefferson Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.