Woman dies after large tree falls on vehicle driving in Lower Merion
LOWER MERION, Pa. - A woman is dead after a large tree fell onto a roadway in Lower Merion on Sunday.
What we know:
The tree fell and hit two vehicles driving westbound on Lancaster Avenue near Stanford Drive in Wynnewood just before 1:45 p.m.
A 59-year-old woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
The identity of the deceased woman has yet to be released.
What's next:
The crash is under investigation.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Lower Merion Township Police Department.