Woman dies after large tree falls on vehicle driving in Lower Merion

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 19, 2025 7:19am EDT
Pennsylvania
The Brief

    • A tree caused a deadly incident in Montgomery County this weekend.
    • The tree hit two vehicles, killing one woman.
    • Her identity has not been released.

LOWER MERION, Pa. - A woman is dead after a large tree fell onto a roadway in Lower Merion on Sunday.

What we know:

The tree fell and hit two vehicles driving westbound on Lancaster Avenue near Stanford Drive in Wynnewood just before 1:45 p.m.

A 59-year-old woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased woman has yet to be released.

What's next:

The crash is under investigation.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Lower Merion Township Police Department.

PennsylvaniaSevere Weather