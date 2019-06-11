Woman fatally stabbed after argument in Germantown

Police are investigating after they say a woman was fatally stabbed in Germantown.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Lena Street.

Authorities say two women were arguing over the parking space when one stabbed the other twice in the chest. The 27-year-old victim, later identified as Teniesha Iseley of Glenloch Street, succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

The alleged assailant fled the scene on foot but was captured a few blocks away.

Authorities say the stabbing remains under investigation.

