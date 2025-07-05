Violent start to holiday weekend as 11 injured in separate shootings across Philadelphia

article

The 4th of July weekend started in a particularly violent manner in Philadelphia, as a mass shooting wounded eight people and more gun violence injured others across the city.

Timeline:

The City of Philadelphia experienced a violent beginning to the July 4th weekend with a number of shootings spread throughout the city, injuring 11 people.

About 9:15 Friday night, officers were called to the intersection of York and North 2nd streets, in North Philadelphia.

When they got there, they found a man inside a sedan that had crashed into a telephone pole. Officials said the man had been shot in the lower back and that there were multiple bullet holes in the rear passenger side of the car. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed as stable.

Then around 10:15, a 15-year-old boy walked into Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told investigators he was shot near 41st and Ogden streets, in the city’s Belmont section. Police located a crime scene and the shooting is being investigated.

A little later, about 11 p.m., police received calls about gunshots on the 5700 block of Vandike Street. Medics found a 27-year-old woman near 5700 State Road. She said she had been shot in the head. She was quickly transported to Jefferson Torresdale Medical Center where she was listed as stable.

Officials said they received a report of a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning on the 1100 block of South 11th Street at the 7 Elements bar and lounge. In that violent episode, eight people were injured, two of whom were listed as critical, but later upgraded to stable.

What we don't know:

Officials said motives are not known for Friday night's shootings, though neighbors think the mass shooting of Saturday morning stemmed from a fight inside the establishment.

The Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation Group is searching for suspects in all of the shootings. No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.