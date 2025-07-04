Man, 40, dies after domestic incident leads to shootout with Philadelphia police: officials

article

The Brief A man is dead after a domestic situation leads to a shootout with Philadelphia Police officers. The exchange of gunfire happened in North Philadelphia early Saturday evening. No officers were injured, and no other injuries of other civilians were reported.



A 40-year-old man died as he exchanged gunfire with Philadelphia Police officers after they responded to a North Philadelphia residence on a domestic call.

What we know:

Police were called to the 2900 block of North Lawrence Street, in North Philadelphia, Saturday evening around 6 p.m., on a domestic call, specifically referencing a person with a gun.

When they arrived and began to approach the residence, they were met with gunfire from within the home, Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford explained.

A man then left the residence, still shooting at the officers.

They take cover and begin to exchange gunfire with the man.

Dig deeper:

According to Standford, the man then gets into the driver’s side of one of the police vehicles at the scene and shuts the door, continuing to shoot at the officer.

He then got out of the vehicle and fell to the ground.

Officers apprehended him and rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced at little before 6:30.

First Deputy Stanford went on to say the man was 40 and they believed he was a resident of the home where that domestic call was placed.

No officers were hit with gunfire and no other residents in nearby homes were reported injured.

Tjhere was property damage to nearby cars and some homes.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been released, nor was there any information about a possible motive.