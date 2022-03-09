Woman, infant missing from Berks County, police say

article

Authorities in Berks County are searching for a woman and an infant who police believe could be in harm's way.

The Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday night issued a missing endangered person advisory for 33-year-old Mary Elizabeth Caraballo and her 1-year-old Williany Caraballo.

Authorities said the mother and her child were last seen in the area of Spruce Street in Reading around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"Police believe these people may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused," the bulletin read.

Police did not provide a description of Mary or the child.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities immediately.

