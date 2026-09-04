Labor Day weekend draws families to Jersey Shore before school starts

The Brief Families visited the Jersey Shore for Labor Day weekend to end their summer breaks and create memories together. Some visitors worked around higher gas prices to keep their shore traditions alive. Many are making the most of the final days before children start the school year on Tuesday.



Families packed the Jersey Shore for Labor Day weekend to close out summer before kids return to school, according to visitors and longtime shore-goers. The weekend brought both regulars and newcomers to enjoy the extended break and revisit favorite traditions.

What we know:

Many families chose the boardwalk and beaches to end their summer.

"We don't want it to go. The boardwalk is always a good way to end," one visitor said. Some, like Donna Taylor-Stewart and her husband Sidney, now living in Williamstown after moving from Northeast Philadelphia, decided to stay until Sunday.

"Just had some Chickie fries and everybody's been great down here," said Taylor-Stewart. She added, "Yesterday we spent time on the beach. The weather was great."

Not even a rise in gas prices kept families from traveling to the shore. Sidney Stewart said, "We've been going to Sam's Club because it's a few dollars or a few cents cheaper I should say. (but you noticed that price is up.) Oh yeah within a week it jumped like 20 cents or something like per gallon."

Richie Noia, of Manalapan, celebrated his birthday at the shore with his wife and children just before the first day of school. When asked about his age, Noia's son said, "He's 52!". Pamela Noia, his wife, said about his birthday plans, "Just hanging out, play some family mini golf competition."

Their kids chimed in when asked about going back to school next Tuesday, "(Who's excited?) Me! I'm excited to see my friends," and listed their plans for the weekend, including "Getting squishies. Going to the waterpark and going to the theme park. We just went to the theme park," said Lincoln Noia.

What they're saying:

Generations of families continued their shore traditions.

Eleanor Fortino, 92, from Marlton, said, "When the kids were small we always came to the shore so it's like a thing I've been doing for years and I just love it." As summer ended, she said, "Because this is my time. This is my place that I love."

Fortino’s son, Stephen, said, "I have three daughters and one of them now has three kids, we needed a bigger house because we remember the memories that we had and we want to make sure that those memories continue for our grandchildren."

What's next:

For many, school starts Tuesday, marking the official close to summer adventures at the shore. Families are savoring every moment before the new season begins.

What we don't know:

How long families plan to keep coming back to the shore in future years and what Labor Day weekend will look like as traditions change or continue.