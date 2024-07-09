Woman shot 4 times on North Philly street in critical condition: officials

A shooting in North Philadelphia leaves a woman in critical condition.

The gunfire broke out on the 2100 block of North Camac Street Tuesday night, just before 10 p.m., in North Philly, according to authorities.

An unidentified woman, someone police believe may be about 40, was shot four times across her body.

She was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

A full investigation has been launched, and officials note no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

