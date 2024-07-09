Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot 4 times on North Philly street in critical condition: officials

By
Published  July 9, 2024 11:28pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Woman shot 4 times in North Philly

An unidentified woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot four times on a North Philadelphia street.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in North Philadelphia leaves a woman in critical condition.

The gunfire broke out on the 2100 block of North Camac Street Tuesday night, just before 10 p.m., in North Philly, according to authorities.

An unidentified woman, someone police believe may be about 40, was shot four times across her body.

She was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

A full investigation has been launched, and officials note no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.