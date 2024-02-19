WWE World coming to Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 this April

article

WrestleMania 40 is just weeks away, but more surprises are still being revealed!

Philadelphia will host the historic wrestling extravaganza at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6-7.

On Monday, WWE announced that WWE World will also take place in the heart of the city.

Wrestling enthusiasts can attend the five-day interactive event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from April 4-8.

WWE World will feature an "immersive world" and the "largest superstore in Wrestlemania history."

Roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live podcasts, autograph sessions, meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise, and more are all on the agenda.

Tickets range from $30 to $300, and go on sale Thursday, February 22.

WrestleMania 40 tickets have already topped the all-time total gross record of $21.6 million set in 2023.