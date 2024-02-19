WWE World coming to Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 this April
PHILADELPHIA - WrestleMania 40 is just weeks away, but more surprises are still being revealed!
Philadelphia will host the historic wrestling extravaganza at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6-7.
On Monday, WWE announced that WWE World will also take place in the heart of the city.
Wrestling enthusiasts can attend the five-day interactive event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from April 4-8.
WWE World will feature an "immersive world" and the "largest superstore in Wrestlemania history."
Roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live podcasts, autograph sessions, meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise, and more are all on the agenda.
Tickets range from $30 to $300, and go on sale Thursday, February 22.
WrestleMania 40 tickets have already topped the all-time total gross record of $21.6 million set in 2023.