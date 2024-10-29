Harris vs. Trump latest polls: Here's who's winning with 1 week until Election Day

The Brief With the 2024 election just one week away, Trump and Harris remain locked in a razor-thin presidential race. Harris continues to maintain a slight edge nationally, according to 270toWin polling. Trump is ahead in four swing states, compared to Harris' three. All the polls are extremely close and within the margin of error.



With the 2024 election just one week away, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris remain locked in a razor-thin presidential contest, according to recent polls.

Harris continues to maintain a minor edge nationally, but polls show Trump just slightly ahead in some swing states that could decide the election. All the polls are extremely close and within the margin of error.

For the second straight presidential election, all eyes are on Pennsylvania as many political experts believe the winner of the state with 19 electoral college votes will ultimately be victorious. The Keystone State flipped to Trump in 2016, then to Biden four years later, and is still up in the air with a week until Election Day.

The candidates, in the meantime, know that what happens in the coming days will be pivotal in deciding the winner. Trump on Monday night held a rally in Atlanta, while Harris made several campaign stops in Michigan.

On Tuesday, the Democratic vice president will make her campaign's closing argument from the grassy Ellipse near the White House – the place where Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, said falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election that inspired a crowd to march to the Capitol and try unsuccessfully to halt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

Trump, who held his own closing argument rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, was set to use planned remarks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Tuesday morning to attempt to preemptively rebut Harris’ speech, the AP reported.

Who’s winning in the polls?

Harris appeared to have an edge in national polls, according to 270toWin . An average of 14 recent national polls shows Harris with a narrow 0.9% lead over Trump (48.1% to 47.2%).

The latest swing state polls, which will determine the outcome of the election, appear to show that Trump maintains a very slight lead. As of Tuesday, Trump was ahead in four swing states, compared to Harris with three, according to an average of the latest polls.

Who’s winning the polls in Arizona?

Trump leads Harris by 1.7% in Arizona from an average of seven polls in the state. The latest was conducted as of Oct. 27, 270toWin says.

Who’s winning the polls in Georgia?

Last week, Trump had the strongest lead among the swing states in Georgia. This week, Harris gained slightly, although Trump still leads by 0.9% in the state.

That’s among the average of six polls, with the latest as of Oct. 27, 270toWin says.

Who’s winning the polls in Michigan?

In Michigan, Harris now has a 1.4% lead over Trump from an average of seven polls, with the most recent as of Oct. 28, according to 270toWin. Last week, Trump had a slight lead in the state in 270toWin’s polling.

Who’s winning the polls in Nevada?

Trump now has a 0.3% lead over Harris in Nevada polling, among an average of six conducted in the state with the latest as of Oct. 25, according to 270towin.

Who’s winning the polls in North Carolina?

In North Carolina, Trump leads over Harris (49% to 47.9%) from an average of eight polls in the state, with the latest as of Oct. 25, according to 270toWin.

Who’s winning the polls in Pennsylvania?

Harris and Trump are neck-in-neck in Pennsylvania. This week, Harris leads Trump (48.3% to 48%) in an average of seven polls, with the latest conducted on Oct. 28, 270toWin says.

Who’s winning the polls in Wisconsin?

Harris has a 0.4% lead over Trump in Wisconsin among an average of seven polls taken in the state, 270toWin says.