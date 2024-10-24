New details emerge after deadly hit-and-run in Millville; woman and car sought

"Sad. Real sad," said Judy Brown. She stopped by the scene on Glenside Road where police say a 21-year-old woman lost her life.

Two bouquets of flowers remain on the grassy area near where investigators say she was killed in a hit-and-run.

"Sad. She was so young," said Brown.

Millville Police responded to the area in Cumberland County just after 1:30 Tuesday morning for a report of a person who had apparently been struck by a motor vehicle.

That is when they found Caroline Bump who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police listed her address as Mallard Street, a block over from the scene.

Related article

Investigators say neighborhood surveillance video determined that the hit-and-run actually happened a little over two hours before, at around 11:15 Monday night. Someone driving by found Caroline's body.

"I was going to work and pull around the corner and I see police officers and the road blocked off and caution tape," said Gabrielle Goodale. She and her husband, Matt, live in the neighborhood.

"We were watching the football game on Monday night and at about 11 o'clock I heard a car speed by our house. It looked like the headlights were off because the neighbor’s house across the street has uplighting against the house so you can see a car going by," said Matt.

Investigators say pictures from surveillance cameras show the car they believe was used in the hit-and-run.

They say it is a 2003 silver Infinity G35 with NJ registration E41RLB. The car may have damage to the driver's side headlight, windshield and front bumper.

Police released the following picture of a woman they want to talk to:

Cumberland County detectives are looking to talk to 22-year-old Breanna Rowley in connection with the deadly hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old Caroline Bump.

She is 22-year-old Breanna Rowley of Delmar Avenue in Vineland.

"I hope they catch who did it," said Brown.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, the location of this vehicle and/or the whereabouts of Breanna Rowley can contact Detective Christopher Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-579-1431. Tips can be submitted anonymously at CCPO.tips.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Caroline's name can be made to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, PO Box 90249, Austin, TX 78709.