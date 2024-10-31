22-year-old man killed in quadruple shooting in Wilmington: police

One person is dead after police say a quadruple shooting occurred in Wilmington Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the fatal shooting occurred at 12:35 p.m. on the 1300 block of East 28th Street.

Wilmington police found a 22-year-old man victim to gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

A 34-year-old man was also suffering gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were also taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds and both were placed in stable condition.

This incident remains under investigation, and further details will be released when possible.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Wicks 302-576-3654 You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.