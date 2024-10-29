Pennsylvania township bans 'skill game' machines from several local businesses

article

Law enforcement officials are cracking down on gaming devices across Bensalem in an effort to maintain an "exceptional quality of life" for their community.

The gaming devices, also known as "skill games" will now be prohibited at various local businesses within the township.

The council met on Monday to adopt the new ordinance, which was immediately approved by Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo. It will become effective in 10 days.

Officials say approximately 170 unregulated gaming devices have been installed in convenience stores, smoke shops, gas stations, delicatessens and other businesses over the past two years.

Criminal activity in connection to these machines prompted local officials to take action, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

Under the new ordinance, only locations with a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board liquor license will be allowed to have the machines on premises.

However, they must be kept in a gaming area that can be monitored by employees and surveillance videos, and not accessible to minors.

Fines of up to $1,000 will be placed on businesses for each day they don't comply with the new ordinance.

"This new Ordinance will help Township Officials in their ongoing efforts to maintain the exceptional quality of life we enjoy in Bensalem Township, mainly by removing these devices from various establishments throughout the Township where they are visible and accessible to our children. Removing these devices from many of our retail establishments will also eliminate loitering and promote a safer environment for all those who shop and make purchases at our many local businesses."