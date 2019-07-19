Wynnefield Heights senior living center evacuated due to power outage

article

Residents at a senior living center in Wynnefield Heights were forced out of their homes this morning due to a power outage.

Approximately 290 residents at the assisted living center on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue have been displaced as a result of the outage.

Officials say room temperatures began to rise inside the 12-story senior citizen after an overnight power outage.

SEPTA busses were brought in to temporarily get the residents out of the sweltering conditions.

Red Paw Relief Team also responded to the scene to assist with any pets that were displaced.