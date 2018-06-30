Code Red information for Philadelphia

article

When the National Weather Service predicts a forecast of at least three consecutive days with temperatures of 95 degrees or above, a Code Red is declared.

What does that mean for Philadelphia residents?

If residents see a person who appears to be homeless during a Code Red, they are urged to contact the Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.

If residents are concerned about an elderly person, they are urged to contact Philadelphia Corporation for Aging at 215-765-9040.

Code Reds affect your furry friends as well. All dogs must have shade to protect them from the sun. If you do not provide your dog shade, you could face a fine of $500 or more.

To report dogs left outdoors in extreme heat, contact Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) at 267-385-3800 or file a report online. ACCT also provides free straw for outdoor pet shelters.

Advertisement

To find a cooling center near you, see here.

Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to keep up with the latest forecast.