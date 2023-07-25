Xbox announces pizza-scented controller ahead of ‘Ninja Turtles’ movie

article

The new Xbox controller might make you hungry.

Microsoft announced it is giving away limited edition controllers that smell like pizza ahead of the release of the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

"Designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles’ beloved meal to your game time, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York ‘za," the company said in a press release Monday.

The controller comes in four variations, each representing a ‘Ninja Turtles’ brother: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo.

The "Ninja Turtles" controller smells like pizza. (Credit: Microsoft, Xbox)

Fans can enter to win the wireless controllers by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet.

The giveaway runs from July 24 through Aug. 13.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," which is produced by Seth Rogan, is an animated superhero film featuring the beloved, iconic characters.

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. The movie is scheduled to be released nationwide by Paramount Pictures on Aug. 2.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.