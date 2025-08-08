Young boy killed in farm equipment accident in Lancaster County

The Brief A 6-year-old boy was killed in a farm equipment accident Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the boy was attempting to get off a skid-steer that was being operated by a teenage boy when he was struck by a part of the machine. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.



A young boy has died following a farm equipment accident in Pennsylvania, authorities announced Friday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. when Pennsylvania State Police received a call about an incident near Cherry Hill Road in Paradise Township.

State police say a 14-year-old boy was operating a skid-steer cleaning out a barn with a 6-year-old boy on board.

The 6 year old attempted to get off the machine as the teen was lowering the machine’s arm, striking the child in the head.

The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.