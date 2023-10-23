Young Phillies fan hopes to fulfill Red October dream by making friendship bracelets

Mackenzie Raab always wears the same Bryce Harper shirt and matching pink Phanatic headband for every game. She also believes you can’t since "Dancing on my Own" until after the Phillies win the game.

Now the 7-year-old Phillies fan has one big dream, seeing Red October at Citizens Bank Park - and she hopes making Phillies friendship bracelets will help fulfill it!

"My goal for making bracelets is to make it to a playoff game. I normally do red, white, blue then green, Blue and green for the Phanatic and red and white for the Phillies," said Mackenzie. "I made one for my aunt, and then she posted it, and then everybody else started to make one and asked me if I was selling them and that’s how I started this."

So far, Mackenzie has made more than 70 bracelets the past few days. There’s no set price, but she’s asking for a donation to buy a post season ticket.

Orders have been taken from family, friends, neighbors, teachers and even strangers as far as away as Kentucky.

"She was saying well maybe I can get enough money, and maybe I’d be able to go to a Phillies game," said Mackenzie's mom Tiffany. "I lived and breathed Phillies, so seeing it come alive in her, and you know just the thought of even helping her reach this and experience this, it’s really been incredible to see everybody else trying to help with that as well."

Mackenzie would love to attend a World Series game, but she doesn’t think she’ll have enough to purchase a ticket. Instead, she’s hoping to raise enough money to attend a National League Championship Game.

If you’d like to place an order for a friendship bracelet, you can reach out to Mackenzie’s mom "Tiffany Raab" on Facebook.