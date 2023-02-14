76ers beef up frontcourt with addition of C Dedmon

article

The Philadelphia 76ers added some frontcourt depth for the playoffs and signed veteran center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, the team announced Tuesday.

Dedmon, a 10-year-veteran, averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games with the Miami Heat. The 7-footer spent the past three-plus seasons with Miami, averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 56.6% from the field.

The Sixers have been thin at center behind All-Star Joel Embiid. They have used Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed at the backup spots.

Dedmon also briefly played for the Sixers during the 2013-14 season.