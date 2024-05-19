Bohm, Harper lead the streaking Phillies to a sweep of the Nationals with 11-5 win

article

Alec Bohm homered and drove in five runs, Bryce Harper doubled and had two RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies swept their sixth series of the season with a 11-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Kody Clemens had a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Philadelphia (34-14), which has the most wins in the majors. The Phillies tied their franchise record for the best start in the first 48 games, matching the 1976 and 1993 clubs.

Jesse Winker and Eddie Rosario homered for the Nationals, who ended an 11-day, nine-game road trip by losing their fifth straight and seventh in their last eight games, including the last three to Philadelphia.

Aaron Nola (6-2) allowed two earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and three walks in seven innings. It was Nola's 100th quality start since the beginning of 2018. He was coming off his fourth major league shutout.

The Phillies went ahead with four runs in the fifth off Trevor Williams and two relievers. Williams was lifted after a one-out walk to Kyle Schwarber, and the Phillies loaded the bases off Jacob Barnes (2-1) when Bryson Stott walked and Harper singled. Bohm’s second sacrifice fly of the day tied the game at 3.

Washington manager Dave Martinez replaced Barnes with Robert Garcia, and Clemens promptly put Philadelphia ahead for good with a two-run double to right.

Clemens was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley after shortstop Trea Turner suffered a left hamstring strain on May 3. In 11 games, Clemens is 9 for 28 (.321) with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos followed Clemens' hit with an RBI single, and Harper’s two-run double an inning later made it 8-3.

Harper was robbed of a fourth hit, which likely would've gone for extra bases and scored two more runs, when center fielder Jacob Young leaped against the wall in left-center to snare the two-time MVP's drive. Bohm followed with a three-run shot to pad the advantage.

The NL East-leading Phillies have won or tied each of the last 14 series, and they matched their season best from last season of 20 games over .500.

Washington went in front 3-2 on Winker’s one-out solo shot to right in the fifth.

Winker also made two stellar defensive plays, the first of which was a running, diving catch to rob Bohm of a hit leading off the second. With one out in the fourth, he leaped against the wall to take extra bases away from Brandon Marsh for the second out, banging his right knee into the padding in the process.

Williams surrendered three runs on five hits, raising his ERA from 1.94 to 2.35.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Turner is expected to take batting practice before Tuesday’s game against Texas. He is expected to miss four more weeks.

Nationals: 2B Luis García Jr. (heel) returned to the lineup, batting fourth as the designated hitter, after missing two straight games. He was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Nationals: The Nationals return to Washington for a six-game homestand beginning Monday night against Minnesota. Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (2-2, 3.09) faces RHP Pablo López (4-3, 3.93).

Phillies: After an off day on Monday, Philadelphia opens a three-game home set against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (8-0, 1.37) opposes RHP Jon Gray (2-1, 2.08) in the opener.