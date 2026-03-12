Chase Utley to be inducted to Phillies Wall of Fame

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Phillies are inducting Chase Utley to their Wall of Fame. Utley's induction ceremony will be on Aug. 7. He will join 50 other former Phillies executives, players, managers and coaches on the Wall of Fame.



The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that former second baseman Chase Utley has been elected to join the team's Wall of Fame, and will be inducted this season.

What we know:

The team announced the news on social media Thursday morning.

Utley spent 13 years in Philadelphia, after the Phillies drafted him 15th overall in the 2000 MLB Draft. In that time, Utley was a six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, and a member of the Phillies' 2008 World Series championship team.

Utley ranks in the top 10 in Phillies history in games, at-bats and hits. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.

When is Chase Utley's Wall of Fame induction ceremony?

What's next:

Utley's induction ceremony will be on Friday, Aug. 7, before the Phillies' game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

What is the Phillies Wall of Fame?

Big picture view:

The Phillies have been honoring former franchise greats since 1978 at Veterans Stadium. Back then, it was called the Philadelphia Baseball Hall of Fame. After the move to Citizens Bank Park, they moved the display behind the scoreboard in left field.

Pitcher Robin Roberts was the first inductee in 1978. Last season, shortstop Jimmy Rollins and general manager Ed Wade joined the ranks last season. In total, 50 former Phillies are honored on the Wall of Fame. Utley will become the 51st.

Could Chase Utley be in the Hall of Fame?

Dig deeper:

Utley has been on the ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame for the last three seasons. Players who receive votes on at least 75% of ballots are elected to the Hall. This year, Utley received more that 59% of the votes, the third-highest vote-getter behind Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones who both made the cut.