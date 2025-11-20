Phillies, Twins to play in MLB's Field of Dreams game next season

The Brief The Phillies and Twins will play in next season's Field of Dreams game at the site of the iconic 1989 movie. Major League Baseball first started the Field of Dreams game in 2021 with the Yankees and White Sox. The game will be carried on Netflix as part of its new streaming deal with Major League Baseball.



If you build it, he will come…

The Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins will play in the haunted cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa next season for this year's MLB Field of Dreams game.

What we know:

The Field of Dreams game will take place on Aug. 13 as part of a three-game series against the Phillies and Twins.

The teams will play one game on the magical diamond depicted in the iconic 1989 Kevin Costner film, before heading to Target Field in Minnesota to finish the series.

The field, which has recently undergone refurbishments and expansions to host a larger crowd, first hosted the White Sox-Yankees in 2021.

The game will be carried on Netflix as part of its new streaming partnership with Major League Baseball.

The Twins and Cubs Triple-A teams will play two days before the Phillies-Twins meet on the field where Shoeless Joe Jackson famously emerged from the cornfield.

What they're saying:

"It is an honor to have been selected for the return of the prestigious MLB at Field of Dreams game," Phillies CEO John Middleton told MLB.com.

"For our players, this will be an experience they never forget as they step onto the set of one of the most iconic baseball movies ever made."