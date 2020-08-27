Eagles LT Andre Dillard expected to miss season due to biceps injury, report says

article

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard is expected to miss the season due to a biceps injury, according to a report.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the 2019-first round draft pick suffered the injury during practice on Thursday.

This is the second player to suffer an injury before the start of the season. In June, Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon, which came as a huge blow to the Eagles' offensive line.

