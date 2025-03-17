Eagles OT Lane Johnson agrees to lucrative contract extension
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has agreed to an extended contract.
And it's a lucrative one!
What we know:
According to the Philadelphia Eagles, Lane Johnson agreed to a one-year extension with the team on Monday.
Johnson is under contract through the 2027 season and will enter his 13th NFL season with a hefty pay increase.
According to ESPN, Johnson added $8 million over the next two years and an additional $30 million in guarantees to his edited deal.
The 2013 No. 4 overall draft pick also added one year at $25 million to the contract. ESPN reports Johnson will earn $48 million over the next two years, including $40 million guaranteed.
The 2x Super Bowl Champion ranked first among NFL right tackles in pass-blocking grade, pressure percentage and knockdown percentage, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Source: The information in this story is from The Philadelphia Eagles and ESPN websites.