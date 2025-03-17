Eagles OT Lane Johnson agrees to lucrative contract extension

article

Lane Johnson has extended his contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson will reportedly earn $48 million over the next two years, including $40 million guaranteed.



Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has agreed to an extended contract.

And it's a lucrative one!

What we know:

According to the Philadelphia Eagles, Lane Johnson agreed to a one-year extension with the team on Monday.

Johnson is under contract through the 2027 season and will enter his 13th NFL season with a hefty pay increase.

According to ESPN, Johnson added $8 million over the next two years and an additional $30 million in guarantees to his edited deal.

The 2013 No. 4 overall draft pick also added one year at $25 million to the contract. ESPN reports Johnson will earn $48 million over the next two years, including $40 million guaranteed.

The 2x Super Bowl Champion ranked first among NFL right tackles in pass-blocking grade, pressure percentage and knockdown percentage, according to Pro Football Focus.