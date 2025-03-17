Expand / Collapse search

Eagles OT Lane Johnson agrees to lucrative contract extension

Published  March 17, 2025 11:20pm EDT
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 05: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after a win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty

The Brief

    • Lane Johnson has extended his contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.
    • Johnson will reportedly earn $48 million over the next two years, including $40 million guaranteed.

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has agreed to an extended contract.

And it's a lucrative one!

What we know:

According to the Philadelphia Eagles, Lane Johnson agreed to a one-year extension with the team on Monday.

Johnson is under contract through the 2027 season and will enter his 13th NFL season with a hefty pay increase.

According to ESPN, Johnson added $8 million over the next two years and an additional $30 million in guarantees to his edited deal. 

The 2013 No. 4 overall draft pick also added one year at $25 million to the contract. ESPN reports Johnson will earn $48 million over the next two years, including $40 million guaranteed.

The 2x Super Bowl Champion ranked first among NFL right tackles in pass-blocking grade, pressure percentage and knockdown percentage, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Source: The information in this story is from The Philadelphia Eagles and ESPN websites.

