Eagles sign head coach Nick Sirianni to multi-year contract extension

It looks like Nick Sirianni will be staying in the nest for years to come!

What they're saying:

The Eagles announced on Monday that they have signed head coach Nick Sirianni to a multi-year contract extension.

"As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success," said Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie. "Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership. Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles."

What we don't know:

The Eagles have yet to release further details about the deal, including the length of the extension and how much it is worth.

The backstory:

Sirianni has led the Eagles for four seasons after being hired as head coach prior to the 2021 season.

The Eagles have reached the postseason in all four years with two Super Bowl appearances, including a World Championship title this past year.