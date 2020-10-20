How to bet Dodgers-Rays World Series

article

The MLB World Series is pure Americana. It is falling leaves, crisp nights, bonfires and pulsating tension. And when the teams with the best records in the American and National Leagues find their way through the post-season tournament to get to the biggest stage, it adds another level of intrigue.

That’s what is at play this year as the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays meet up with the NL title-winning Los Angeles Dodgers get together in a unique World Series, which begins with Game 1 on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Game 1 is set to begin at 8:08 p.m. Every game of the series will be seen on Fox.

The sports betting information

The Dodgers – who won 44 games out of the abbreviated 60 game schedule- is favorited to win the series by FOX Bet. The Dodgers are minus-200 (a $200 wager will earn $100 back in winnings) for the series. A $100 wager on the Rays will win $160 (a $260 payout).

History of the franchises

This is the Dodgers third trip to the World Series in the past four years after winning their 20th National League pennant in franchise history - tied with the New York/San Francisco Giants for most among National League teams. (The New York Yankees have the most World Series appearances with 40 trips to the Fall Classic.) However, Los Angeles has not won the World Series since 1988. No team has lost three World Series in a four-year span since the New York Giants lost three straight series from 1911-13.

Meanwhile, the Rays are making their second trip to the World Series in their 22-year existence. In 2008, they lost in five games to the Philadelphia Phillies during their first trip to the Fall Classic. Tampa Bay is making its sixth appearance in the post-season after winning its third American League East title.

No Home Field advantage

In an attempt to prevent a wide-spread outbreak during the Coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball decided to hold the World Series at a neutral site - Globe Life Field, the brand new home of the Texas Rangers - in order to limit travel and exposure to the disease.

This is the first time the World Series will be held at a neutral site. The Dodgers have played their past two series at Globe Life, beating the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series and the Braves in the National League Championship Series. In a normal year, the Dodgers would have had home-field advantage at Dodger Stadium.

Tampa Bay beat the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series and the Astros in the ALCS at Petco Park in San Diego.

Players to watch

Since they’ve become an October regular in 2013, the Dodgers are filled with familiar names to the national stage. Clayton Kershaw will go down as one of the most dominant pitchers in the modern era. Kenley Jansen has been as reliable closers as there has been in baseball over the past five years- although he has struggled this year. Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner have been solid middle of the lineup forces. They have been joined this year by former American League MVP Mookie Betts- who has a World Series ring with the 2018 Boston Red Sox.

Meanwhile, the Rays play in almost anonymity because of their small market nature that relies on an incredibly deep farm system that produces pitchers like Blake Snell, who has a Cy Young to his name. The Rays also play incredible defense, led by centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier. The standard of the American League Championship Series was MVP Randy Arozarena, who had seven homers in the series against the Astros. Tampa Bay has one of the top tacticians in manager Kevin Cash, who works his parts perfectly to a 40 win season in 2020’s 60-game schedule.

