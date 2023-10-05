MLB playoffs rematch: Here's when the Phillies will take on the Braves again for NLDS

Let's go for round 2!

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting ready to face off against the Atlanta Braves once again after claiming victory with a two-game sweep in the Wild Card Series.

This will be the second year in the row both teams will meet to battle it out in the National League Division Series.

And we're all hoping for the same outcome as last year!

The NL champions finished third last season in the NL East at 87-75, a full 14 games behind the 101-win Braves, only to beat them in four games in the NLDS.

"It's going to be an electric series, and we can't wait," Bryce Harper said after the Wild Card win.

The highly anticipated rematch kicks off Saturday in Atlanta. Here's the full schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, October 7 in Atlanta

Game 2: Monday, October 9 in Atlanta

Game 3: Wednesday, October 11 at Citizens Bank Park

Game 4 (if needed): Thursday, October 12 at Citizens Bank Park

Game 5 (if needed): Saturday, October 14 in Atlanta

Starting times are still to be determined, and the Phillies have yet to announce a starting pitcher for the series.

Ticket registration for the NLDS has already passed, but fans still register for NLCS tickets until October 8.

If the Phillies clinch another NLDS win, they will take on the winner of the Arizona Diamonbacks-LA Dodgers series in the NLCS.