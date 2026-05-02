76ers come back from down 3-1, eliminate Celtics with 109-100 Game 7 win
BOSTON - The Philadelphia 76ers advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday night, with a 109-100 win over the Boston Celtics.
Sixers eliminate Celtics
By the numbers:
Center Joel Embiid led all scoring with 34 points, in addition to 12 rebounds and six assists. Point Guard Tyrese Maxey had 30 points of his own.
The Celtics completed the comeback on Saturday, after being down 3-1 in the series. It's the 14th time in NBA history a team came back from a 3-1 deficit. Saturday's win was also just the Sixers' second Game 7 win in playoff history. The last one was in 1982, when the Sixers beat the Celtics at the Garden to advance to the NBA Finals.
The Celtics, who were without forward Jayson Tatum, struggled from beyond the arc Saturday, shooting just 27%. Jaylen Brown led the team with 33 points.
Eastern Conference Semifinals
What's next:
The Sixers will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Game 1 is scheduled for Monday, May 4 at 8 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Associated Press.