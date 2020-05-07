Philadelphia Eagles 2020 season schedule released

article

The Philadelphia Eagles unveiled their 2020 season schedule on Thursday night.

The Eagles will play the Washington Redskins during Week 1 at FedEx Field on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.

The team says like the rest of the NFL they are preparing for the season but will continue to base all decisions on the latest advice of medical and public health officials, as well as in full compliance with current and future government regulations, and with appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of the fans and players during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a closer look at the Philadelphia Eagles' schedule:

Preseason

August 13-17* at Indianapolis Colts

August 20-24* at Miami Dolphins

August 27-30* New England Patriots

Thursday, September 3 New York Jets

Regular Season

Sunday, September 13 at Washington Redskins 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 20 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 27 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 4 at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, October 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 18 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 22 New York Giants 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, November 8 BYE

Sunday, November 15 at New York Giants 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 22 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m.

Monday, November 30 Seattle Seahawks 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, December 6 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, December 13 New Orleans Saints 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, December 20 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 27 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, January 3 Washington Redskins 1:00 p.m.

Postseason

Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10 – AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs

Saturday, January 16 and Sunday, January 17 – AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs

Sunday, January 24 – AFC and NFC Championship Games

Sunday, February 7 – Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

