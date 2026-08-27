Scattered severe storms eye Philadelphia-area: Flash flood warnings issued for some

The Brief Scattered storms with heavy downpours are expected in Philadelphia on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch of most of the Philadelphia area. Forecasters expect the weekend to be sunny with highs in the mid-80s.



The Philadelphia area is bracing for a round of late-day storms that could bring heavy downpours leading to flooding in some areas.

When will storms start?

What we know:

While the bulk of Thursday's rain and storms are expected to come as clouds increase later this afternoon, some storms kicked off shortly before noon.

A storm system triggered Flash Flood Warnings in parts of New Castle County, Gloucester County, and Delaware County until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says isolated storms are possible during the afternoon, but the bulk of the storms will kick off around 5 p.m.

Not everywhere will get a storm on Thursday, but the places that do could see flooding downpours that could wash out roadways.

Scattered storms will continue through the evening before ending sometime around midnight or shortly thereafter.

Flash Flood Watch issued

What they're saying:

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for most of the Philadelphia area, stretching into New Jersey and Delaware.

Rainfall rates between 1-3" per hour are expected on Thursday evening, mainly for places near the I-95 corridor and northern areas.

"We continue to expect scattered thunderstorms to produce areas of heavy rainfall, potentially leading to flash flooding," the weather service said.

Sunny stretch ahead

What's next:

Friday will kick off a stretch of sunny weather with highs in the mid-80s, leading to another heat wave as September begins.

Temperatures will creep back into the 90s on Monday with and reach similar highs through the middle of the week.