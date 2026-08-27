Motorcycle-riding suspect runs over officer's foot while fleeing traffic stop in Philadelphia

The Brief Police are searching for a man on a motorcycle who they say ran over an officer's foot while fleeing a traffic stop. The encounter was captured on surveillance camera shared by police on Thursday. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a motorcycle-riding suspect who ran over an officer's foot while fleeing a traffic stop.

Caught on camera

What we know:

Surveillance video shows police encounter the suspect just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Investigators say officers tried to stop the suspect for "several motor vehicle violations while he was operating a motorcycle."

Video shows the officer pull in front of the suspect and exit the vehicle, grabbing the suspect's shirt as he attempts to speed away.

While fleeing, investigators say the suspect's motorcycle ran over the officer's foot.

The encounter was captured on surveillance camera shared by police on Thursday.

Searching for suspect

What they're saying:

Police describe the suspect as a slim Black man, seen on video wearing a green jacket and light colored pants.

The motorcycle that police say was to have been used in the incident is believed to be a gray 2020 Suzuki DRZ 400 SM.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.