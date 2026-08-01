Thousands line up for Spirit Halloween flagship opening in South Jersey

The Brief Thousands of Halloween fans gathered Saturday for Spirit Halloween’s flagship grand opening. The line wrapped around the shopping center before the Egg Harbor Township store opened. The free event included games, giveaways, entertainment and food vendors.



Spooky season arrived early in South Jersey as thousands of fans lined up Saturday morning for the opening of Spirit Halloween’s flagship store.

Thousands line up before opening

Around 2,000 people preregistered for the free grand-opening event, with organizers expecting an additional 2,000 to 3,000 people to attend, according to a live report from the scene.

The line stretched around the Harbor Square shopping center before the doors opened at 10 a.m. Some visitors had been waiting for hours, and customers were expected to enter the store in groups of about 50.

Spirit Halloween capped its new digital registration system at 2,000 tickets. Registration was not required, and general admission remained available on-site.

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Fans travel for Spirit Halloween opening

Fans arrived dressed as Halloween characters, and some traveled across the country for the event.

One fan told FOX 29 that he and his mother traveled from California after watching videos of previous flagship openings for years.

"This is my first time being at flagship," he said. "It was like one of my biggest dreams to come here. So the fact that I’m finally here is so surreal, and I am so happy."

He attended dressed as Nibbles the Clown, a Spirit Halloween animatronic released in 2024.

What the event included

The free event began at 8 a.m. with games, prizes, entertainment and food and drinks available from local vendors.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled for around 10 a.m., followed by entry based on numbered lanyards. Guests without lanyards could enter on a first-come, first-served basis after registered and general-admission lanyard holders.

Spirit Halloween also planned to give away 280 swag bags, including 250 awarded randomly to registered attendees and 30 additional bags distributed at the event.

Where is the Spirit Halloween flagship store?

The flagship store is located inside Harbor Square at:

6725 Black Horse Pike

Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

The store is scheduled to remain open until 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission and designated parking are free.

What to know before going

The event is being held rain or shine, both indoors and outdoors.

Camping and overnight parking are not permitted at Harbor Square. Spirit Halloween advised visitors to prepare for summer weather and said hydration stations and restrooms would be available.