Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto leaves game after being hit by foul tip

The Brief J.T. Realmuto left the game in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the area of his protective cup. The Phillies catcher immediately fell forward and stayed down for a few minutes. Manager Rob Thomson said Realmuto got checked out by a doctor after the game.



What they're saying:

"He’s getting checked by the doctor right now," manager Rob Thomson said of Realmuto after the Phillies lost 2-1 on Alejandro Kirk’s game-ending hit. "It’s a pretty good one. He said he’s had worse but we’ll see. We’ll check him out tomorrow."

Realmuto immediately fell forward and stayed down for a few minutes after being struck on the second pitch of the inning.

"That’s something you never want to see," Phillies pitcher Mick Abel said. "I don’t really know how it feels but I can imagine it’s extremely painful."

Thomson said Realmuto did not leave the stadium to receive medical attention. The three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove award winner was in Philadelphia’s clubhouse following the game.

Realmuto eventually got to his feet and walked gingerly off the field. He was replaced by Rafael Marchán.

"J.T. is a tough guy," said Jordan Romano, who was on the mound when Realmuto was hit. "Seeing him go down like that, obviously it had to hurt pretty good. Just hope he’s all right."

Realmuto entered play Wednesday batting .225 with five home runs and 22 RBIs. He went 1 for 3 before exiting.