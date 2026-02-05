Icy Delaware River causing delays for barges delivering road salt to Philadelphia

The Brief Two barges hauling a combined 21,000 tons of road salt for Philadelphia have been delayed by ice on the Delaware River. One shipment of 15,000 tons was rerouted to a port in Paulsboro, where it will unload and deliver the salt to Philadelphia. The city said it is expecting a shipment of road salt to arrive in Philadelphia on Thursday.



As the laborious effort to remove snow and ice from Philadelphia's streets approaches two weeks, city officials say the frozen Delaware River is causing trouble for barges delivering road salt crucial for snow cleanup.

What we know:

Mayor Cherelle Parker and city officials mentioned the delays to salt deliveries during a Wednesday press conference about the ongoing snow removal efforts.

Road salt destined for the Philadelphia area on two different barges has been delayed by massive ice chunks that have formed on the Delaware River, the city said.

One barge carrying 15,000 tons of road salt for Philadelphia was rerouted to a port in Paulsboro, New Jersey, where it will unload and deliver the salt by the truckload.

A second barge with an additional 6,000 tons of road salt is making its way north on the Delaware River, but the city says its private owner is "determining next steps."

Officials assured that the city is expecting a salt delivery on Thursday.

By the numbers:

The city says it used approximately 30,000 tons of salt in January, which left about 15,000 tons on hand.

"The pending deliveries will help replenish supply, which is routinely resupplied after major storm activities," the city said.

Local perspective:

The City has hired hundreds of pay-per-day workers to clear corners and ADA ramps, with 238 workers clearing 60 corners in four hours, according to city officials.

A new initiative has deployed 300 "ambassadors" to focus on ADA ramps and access near schools, rec centers and commercial corridors. Community partners like Uplift and the NOMO Foundation have helped mobilize workers to speed up cleanup.

On the first day, roughly 200 workers cleared more than 60 blocks and 500 ADA curb ramps, city officials said.