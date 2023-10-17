Phillies fans nearly just as loud as jet plane take-off during Game 1 of NLCS: report

When 'The Bank' says to "Make some noise," Phillies fan answer the call every time - but Monday night's game may have been one of the loudest yet!

The MLB decided to take a decibel meter to Citizens Bank Park to measure the crowd as the Phillies took on the Diamondbacks for Game 1 of the NLCS.

And the results are in:

Nick Castellano's home run: 103 decibels

Bryce Harper's home run: 111 decibels

Kyle Schwarber's home run: 108 decibels

Final (winning) out: 106 decibels

All four fall within the "dangerous over 30 minutes" category, while Harper's homer is less than 10 decibels away from the sound of a jet plane taking off!

It seems the MLB was unprepared for such a passionate, and clearly loud, crowd.

"I just blew my ears out to make this video," the video caption read.

Now imagine the noise if the Phillies clinch another championship, or a World Series title!