Phillies' Odúbel Herrera arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend at Atlantic City casino

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera has been arrested after police say he assaulted his girlfriend at an Atlantic City casino.

Herrera was arrested Monday night on an assault charge at the Golden Nugget Casino.

Police say they were called on a report of a domestic assault and found a 20-year-old woman "with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck," which they said were caused by Herrera during a dispute.

Investigators say the victim refused medical treatment.

Herrera was reportedly arrested in his hotel room without incident. He was released on a summons with a June 17 court date.

The Phillies reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has placed Herrera on administrative leave.

The Phillies issued a statement Tuesday saying they are taking the matter seriously and support the joint agreement between the league and players' union covering domestic violence.

Herrera's leave is effective Tuesday and can last up to seven days. In previous MLB investigations, the length of the administrative leave frequently has been extended while the probe continues.

The center fielder is hitting .222 with 1 home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season.

The Phillies did not play on Memorial Day.

MLB and the players' association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving the commissioner the right to investigate and impose discipline. If discipline is warranted, a paid leave can be converted to a suspension without pay. Players cited previously under the policy include Jose Reyes, Aroldis Chapman, Yasiel Puig, Hector Olivera, Jeurys Familia, Steven Wright, Miguel Sano and Addison Russell.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.